Beltway Rivals Trade Barbs Before Big Weekend Matchup

Battle Of The Beltway: Radio One Baltimore & Radio One DC Trade Barbs Ahead Of Weekend Showdown

Published on August 20, 2025

The friendly rivalry between AFC North and NFC East neighbors reached peak entertainment this week as Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders fans went head-to-head in spirited trash talk ahead of their upcoming preseason matchup.

What unfolded was a masterclass in good-natured sports banter, packed with historical references, championship comparisons, and the kind of passionate debate that makes football rivalries truly special. What made it even better? Radio One Baltimore and Radio One DC perfectly demonstrated the unwritten rules of quality sports banter: factual, creative, respectful, competitive, and always a little humorous.

Of course, we’re rooting for the Ravens all day—preseason or not. But the real win here? The fans. Their clever exchanges have set the stage for the gridiron showdown, giving everyone a taste of what’s to come.

Whether Baltimore’s star power will overpower Washington’s young, determined squad or the Commanders pull off another surprising performance, one thing is certain: bragging rights are already on the line.

Check out the friendly exchange below:

