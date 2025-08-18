Listen Live
Dr. Karenga Reflects on the Watts Revolt and Federal Troops

Dr. Maulana Karenga Reflects on the Watts Revolt and Federal Troop Deployment

Published on August 18, 2025

Join us for an extraordinary opportunity to engage with Dr. Maulana Karenga, the visionary creator of Kwanzaa! He will delve into the significance of the 60th anniversary of the Watts revolt and critically assess the Trump administration’s controversial decision to deploy federal troops in Washington, D.C. Before Dr. Karenga takes the mic, hear from April Goggans of Black Lives Matter DC, who will reveal why the organization believes this police intrusion is a dire issue for all our communities. Brother Askia will also join us to discuss the pressing social and political challenges our young people are currently facing.

The Big Show kicks off at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com, as well as WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM and woldcnews.com. Don’t hesitate to dial in at 800-450-7876 to participate and listen live through TuneIn Radio and Alexa. For those in the DMV area, catch us on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, and 102.3 HD2 FM. This is your chance to be part of an enlightening and impactful conversation! Tune in and deepen your understanding of the issues that shape our community. Remember, all programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and witness your ideas and sentiments come alive on the airwaves. Don’t miss out – be there with us on Monday!

