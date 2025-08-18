Dr. Maulana Karenga Reflects on the Watts Revolt and Federal Troop Deployment

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Join us for an extraordinary opportunity to engage with Dr. Maulana Karenga, the visionary creator of Kwanzaa! He will delve into the significance of the 60th anniversary of the Watts revolt and critically assess the Trump administration’s controversial decision to deploy federal troops in Washington, D.C. Before Dr. Karenga takes the mic, hear from April Goggans of Black Lives Matter DC, who will reveal why the organization believes this police intrusion is a dire issue for all our communities. Brother Askia will also join us to discuss the pressing social and political challenges our young people are currently facing.

The Big Show kicks off at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com, as well as WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM and woldcnews.com.

