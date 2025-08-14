Overnight JFX Closure Scheduled For Sunday For Maintenance And Testing

Listen Live
Overnight JFX Closure Sunday for Maintenance and Subsurface Testing

Published on August 14, 2025

Baltimore Interstate 83 Sign
Source: cosmonaut / Getty

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is warning drivers about an overnight closure of the Jones Falls Expressway (I-83) on Sunday, August 17, for critical subsurface testing and maintenance work.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, all lanes in both directions will be closed between North Avenue and Cold Spring Lane. The expressway is expected to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 18.

Detours:

  • Northbound I-83 traffic will exit at North Avenue (Exit 7A).
  • Southbound I-83 traffic will exit at Cold Spring Lane (Exit 9A).

Several ramp entrances will also be closed:

  • Falls Road ramp to southbound I-83
  • 29th Street ramps to both directions of I-83
  • Cold Spring Lane ramp to southbound I-83
  • North Avenue ramp to northbound I-83

During the closure, Department of Public Works contractors will conduct a geophysical survey beneath the expressway to evaluate rock, soil, and other subsurface conditions. Crews will also remove overhanging trees along the northbound side.

City transportation officials urge motorists to plan ahead, expect delays, and use navigation apps to find alternate routes.

