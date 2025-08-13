Sadiki Bakari Unveils the Truth Behind Artificial Intelligence

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Join us this Wednesday morning as the groundbreaking researcher Sadiki Bakari takes the stage in our classroom to share the latest insights into artificial intelligence. He will reveal the reality behind AI, going beyond the catchy slogans and sensational headlines of mainstream media. Before Sadiki captivates us with his presentation, researcher Christian Sorensen will delve into a critical topic: who truly profits from wars. Additionally, D activist Dyrell Muhammad will explore the underlying reasons why some young people are acting out, a phenomenon that has caught the attention of law enforcement.

The Big Show kicks off at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST, streaming live on WOLB 1010 AM and online at wolbbaltimore.com, as well as on WOL 95.9 FM and 1450 AM through woldcnews.com. To engage with us, call 800-450-7876 and tune in via TuneIn Radio or Alexa. In the DMV area, you can also catch our broadcast on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, and 102.3 HD2 FM. This is an invaluable opportunity to engage in a meaningful and thought-provoking dialogue! Don’t miss out—tune in Monday morning to connect with others in our community and expand your understanding of these pressing issues. Plus, all our programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and watch your ideas take flight on the airwaves!

