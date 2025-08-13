What Is Senate Bill 1953: The Sonya Massey Bill?

Source: Source: Wikipedia / Wikipedia / Source: Wikipedia / Wikipedia

In response to the tragic killing of Sonya Massey, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has taken critical steps to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. On Aug. 12, the 60-year-old governor signed Senate Bill 1953 into law, a significant piece of legislation aimed at increasing transparency and accountability in law enforcement hiring practices, according to ABC 7.

Under the new law, all law enforcement agencies in Illinois are now required to investigate and disclose an officer’s full employment history, including disciplinary records and prior misconduct, when they apply for a new position. The legislation also mandates thorough background investigations before an officer can be hired.

The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support, passing the Illinois Senate unanimously and clearing the House with a vote of 101 to 12. Key sponsors included State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield) and State Representative Kam Buckner (D-Chicago). Members of Massey’s family were also present at the historic bill signing.

Supporters of the measure believe it could have saved Massey’s life had it been in place earlier, including Massey’s father, James Wilburn.

“It is my hope that Illinois can lead the nation in commonsense policing so that when an officer goes from department to department, their record goes with them,” James said during Tuesday’s signing, according to a press release. “We believe the Sonya Massey Law will improve the quality of law enforcement officers across Illinois who are given a badge and a gun, and that our communities will be better for it. This law should be an important step toward restoring precious trust between police and communities, particularly communities of color.”

A preventable tragedy

On July 6, 2024, former Sangamon County deputy Sean Grayson, 30, fatally shot Massey, a mother of two, after she called 911 to report a suspected prowler outside her Springfield, Illinois, home. Bodycam footage later revealed a disturbing escalation during the encounter. As Massey, 36, attempted to turn off a boiling pot of water, Grayson ordered her to step away from the stove. When she responded, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” Grayson drew his weapon. Despite Massey’s repeated apologies and cries of “I’m sorry,” he fired three times, killing her instantly.

Grayson was fired and has since been indicted on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct. His case is ongoing.

A troubling history overlooked

As previously reported, Grayson’s background raised multiple red flags. He had been discharged from the U.S. Army for serious misconduct and had two DUI convictions from 2015 and 2016. Since 2020, he had cycled through six law enforcement agencies across Illinois, often holding part-time roles. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell admitted that Grayson had insufficient training when he was hired by the Sheriff’s Office.

Had stricter hiring standards been enforced at the time, likely, Grayson would not have been employed in law enforcement, and Massey might still be alive.

Broad support for reform

Senate Bill 1953 was developed with input from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association. It also received backing from the ACLU, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, and numerous law enforcement groups. The legislation marks a critical step toward reform, aiming to prevent officers with problematic histories from moving from agency to agency without proper scrutiny. Governor Pritzker’s signature on this bill sends a clear message: accountability in law enforcement is not optional—it’s essential.

In February, Massey’s family reached a $10 million settlement with officials in Sangamon County for her wrongful death.

