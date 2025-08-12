Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Join us this Tuesday morning for an inspiring and informative session with the President General of the Universal African People’s Organization, Zaki Baruti. He will honor Black August and delve into the impactful legacy of Marcus Garvey. Zaki will also shed light on the Trump administration’s attempts to federalize Washington, D.C., along with the significant changes happening in Burkina Faso. Before Zaki takes the mic, community activist Ron Moten will passionately respond to the views of Donald Trump and Mayor Bowser regarding the administration’s push to take control of the District. Additionally, our Math Guru, Akil Parker, will share his insights. Additionally, don’t miss the reflections of Brother Amde from the Watts Prophets as he commemorates this week’s 60th anniversary of the Watts uprising.

The Carl Nelson Show kicks off at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and at wolbbaltimore.com. You can also catch us on WOL 95.9 FM and 1450 AM or tune in at woldcnews.com. Want to join the conversation? Call 800-450-7876! You can listen live on TuneIn Radio and Alexa, as well as in the DMV on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, and 102.3 HD2 FM.

Zaki Baruti Honors Black August & Explores Marcus Garvey’s Legacy was originally published on woldcnews.com