Listen Live
News

Zaki Baruti Honors Black August & Talks Garvey's Legacy

Zaki Baruti Honors Black August & Explores Marcus Garvey’s Legacy

Join Zaki Baruti for empowering discussions on Black August, Marcus Garvey, federalization of D.C., and Burkina Faso's groundbreaking developments.

Published on August 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Carl Nelson Show UPDATED Feature Image
Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Join us this Tuesday morning for an inspiring and informative session with the President General of the Universal African People’s Organization, Zaki Baruti. He will honor Black August and delve into the impactful legacy of Marcus Garvey. Zaki will also shed light on the Trump administration’s attempts to federalize Washington, D.C., along with the significant changes happening in Burkina Faso. Before Zaki takes the mic, community activist Ron Moten will passionately respond to the views of Donald Trump and Mayor Bowser regarding the administration’s push to take control of the District. Additionally, our Math Guru, Akil Parker, will share his insights. Additionally, don’t miss the reflections of Brother Amde from the Watts Prophets as he commemorates this week’s 60th anniversary of the Watts uprising.

The Carl Nelson Show kicks off at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and at wolbbaltimore.com. You can also catch us on WOL 95.9 FM and 1450 AM or tune in at woldcnews.com. Want to join the conversation? Call 800-450-7876! You can listen live on TuneIn Radio and Alexa, as well as in the DMV on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, and 102.3 HD2 FM. This is not just another broadcast—it’s an opportunity to engage with critical issues that affect our community. Don’t miss out! Make sure to tune in on Monday morning and become part of a dialogue that matters. Plus, all programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram to see your Black ideas take flight on the radio!

Zaki Baruti Honors Black August & Explores Marcus Garvey’s Legacy  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Buy Black B'More
Local

Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!

Local

Battle Of The Beltway: When Ravens and Commanders Fans Go Head-to-Head

Buy Black B'More
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [8-19-2025]

Entertainment

College Basketball Star Deng Mayar, 22, Passes Away in Drowning Incident

10 Items
Local

Morgan State University Named A Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

Sports

John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 Seasons in the NBA

MTA Link Bus
Local

MTA To Ban Riders Who Harass Or Assault Others Under New Policy

Local

Field Of Screams Maryland To Skips 2025 Season

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close