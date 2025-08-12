Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

The Daughter of former U.S. President Joe Biden — Ashley Biden — has filed for divroce against a prominent Philadelphia Plastic Surgeon, Howard Krein.

In 2012, People magazine documented their marraige ceremony, where then-Vice President Biden was quoted as saying, “He’s getting a helluva woman.”

That was back when Krein was 45 and Biden was 30.

A little over a decade later, the two have decided to call it quits. Divorce records are not public in Philadelphia, so it is unclear who will be walking away with the Society Hill home purchased in 2013 for just over $1 million, they’ve shared together for years.

Love WOLB Talk 1010? Get more! Join the WOLB Talk 1010 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Biden, a Penn grad, wasn’t the most notable PK (President’s Kid), as she stayed away from the Biden limelight most of the presidency; except for the time that she introduced dear old dad at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. She was also there last July (with Krein at her side) when Joe Biden announced that he would not continue with his campaign for presidency following his disastrous performance at the debate with Donald Trump.

Krein raised some eyebrows during the COVID pandemic, as he was advising Joe Biden on the pandemic while simultaneously investing in COVID-19 startups (*scratches head*).

In a later-deleted instagram story, Ashley showed herself walking through a park and holding a thumbs-up to the tune of Beyoncé‘s hit song “Freedom” — an empowerment anthem from the 2016 album Lemonade, which was also adopted as the theme song for Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign.

Krein has not made any public remarks in regard to the divorce.

Ashley Biden Files for Divorce Against Philadelphia Plastic Surgeon Howard Krein was originally published on rnbphilly.com