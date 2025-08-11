Listen Live
Dr. Ray Winbush Returns to Discuss Key Global and Local Issues

Explore critical topics with Dr. Ray Winbush, from Bill Gates' Kenya initiative to cryptocurrency, gerrymandering, and Black community insights.

Published on August 11, 2025

Join us this Monday morning as Morgan State University Psychology professor Ray Winbush returns to our classroom! Dr. Winbush will delve into critical topics that affect us all, including Bill Gates’ controversial birth control initiative in Kenya, the recent gerrymandering maneuvers in Texas, and Donald Trump’s proposals to federalize Washington, D.C. Additionally, international journalist Brother Obie will share insightful updates on the evolving situation in Cuba, ensuring you’re informed on global matters. Don’t miss the session with financial advisor Michael Redmond, who will lead off the program by unpacking the Administration’s ambitious push for cryptocurrency—an area that could redefine our economy.

The Big Show kicks off at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM, with live streaming available at wolbbaltimore.com. You can also listen to us on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM and woldcnews.com. To engage directly and share your thoughts, call 800-450-7876. Plus, listen in on TuneIn Radio and Alexa, or in the DMV area on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, and 102.3 HD2 FM. This is your chance to join a dynamic conversation that explores the issues shaping our community! Tune in Monday morning and empower yourself with knowledge that truly matters. And remember, all programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Stay connected—follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and watch your Black ideas come to life on the radio. Don’t miss out!

