Prof. James Small: Pan-Africanism & Spirituality Event

Professor James Small Explores Pan-Africanism and Spirituality in an Exclusive Classroom Session

Join Professor James Small for profound insights on Pan-Africanism, Spirituality, and Black August, plus engaging updates from impactful community leaders.

Published on August 8, 2025

Get ready for an exciting opportunity to engage with thought leaders in our community! On Thursday morning, renowned scholar and activist Professor James Small will be in our classroom to share invaluable insights from his recent trip to Kemet. He will delve into the vital topics of Pan-Africanism and Spirituality, offering a fresh perspective that you won’t want to miss. Before Professor Small takes the mic, join us for an enlightening session with Sadiki Kambon from Nubian Circles. Additionally, DC activist Dr. Kokayi Patterson will lead a powerful panel presentation on Black August, shedding light on its significance and relevance today.

Mark your calendars for this impactful event, which kicks off at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST. Tune in to WOLB 1010 AM or stream live at wolbbaltimore.com, and don’t forget about WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM plus woldcnews.com. Call 800-450-7876 to join the conversation! You can also listen on TuneIn Radio, Alexa, or in the DMV area on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, and 102.3 HD2 FM. This is your chance to participate in a dynamic and informative discussion that addresses pressing issues affecting our community. Don’t let this opportunity slip away—join us Monday morning and become part of the dialogue! And remember, all programs are accessible for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram to see your ideas brought to life on the airwaves!

