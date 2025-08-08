Professor James Small Explores Pan-Africanism and Spirituality in an Exclusive Classroom Session

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Get ready for an exciting opportunity to engage with thought leaders in our community! On Thursday morning, renowned scholar and activist Professor James Small will be in our classroom to share invaluable insights from his recent trip to Kemet. He will delve into the vital topics of Pan-Africanism and Spirituality, offering a fresh perspective that you won’t want to miss. Before Professor Small takes the mic, join us for an enlightening session with Sadiki Kambon from Nubian Circles. Additionally, DC activist Dr. Kokayi Patterson will lead a powerful panel presentation on Black August, shedding light on its significance and relevance today.

Mark your calendars for this impactful event, which kicks off at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST. Tune in to WOLB 1010 AM or stream live at wolbbaltimore.com, and don't forget about WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM plus woldcnews.com.

