Trump Orders Federal Policing in D.C.

Trump Deploys Federal Law Enforcement to Police Washington, D.C.

President Trump deploys federal law enforcement to Washington, D.C., citing crime concerns despite recent declines in violent crime.

Published on August 8, 2025

President Trump Makes Announcement On The Economy
Source: Win McNamee / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has directed federal law enforcement agencies to increase their presence in the nation’s capital, citing concerns over violent crime. The move follows an incident involving a former Trump administration staffer injured during an attempted carjacking earlier this week.

The federal policing initiative, which began early Friday morning, is set to last seven days, with the possibility of extension. Agencies involved include the U.S. Park Police, Capitol Police, FBI, DEA, and others. However, local officials and residents reported no noticeable increase in police presence as of Friday.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, “President Trump is committed to making our Nation’s capital safer for its residents, lawmakers, and visitors.”

Trump has long criticized D.C.’s local governance, threatening to federalize the city if crime rates remain high. While D.C. experienced a surge in crime post-pandemic, violent crime has significantly declined in recent years, hitting a 30-year low in 2024, according to the Justice Department.

Despite the decline, Trump’s social media posts this week described D.C.’s crime as “out of control,” reiterating his willingness to exert federal control over the city.

The unique relationship between D.C. and the federal government allows the president to take temporary control of local police under emergency conditions. Whether this latest move will lead to long-term federal oversight remains to be seen.

SOURCE: NPR

