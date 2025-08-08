Listen Live
News

Asher Watkins Fatally Gored By Cape Buffalo In South Africa

Texas Exec Asher Watkins Fatally Gored By Cape Buffalo In South Africa

Asher Watkins was on a guided safari trip earlier in the month in South Africa when the Cape buffalo charged his group unprovoked.

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Asher Watkins

Asher Watkins, a Dallas business executive and millionaire ranch owner, was fatally gored by a Cape buffalo while on a guided safari trip in South Africa earlier in the month. According to reports, Asher Watkins did not provoke the buffalo, which charged his group without warning.

As reported by PEOPLE, Asher Watkins, 52, is the owner of Watkins Ranch Group in Dallas, Texas. Watkins was on a guided hunting trip in the province of Limpopo with Coenraad Vermaak Safaris on August 3. According to a statement from the safari company provided by Hans Vermaak, the attack was unprovoked.

From PEOPLE:

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we confirm the tragic death of our client and friend Asher Watkins from the USA,” Hans Vermaak said in the statement.

“On Sunday 3rd August, while on a hunting safari with us in South Africa’s Limpopo Province, Asher was fatally injured in a sudden and unprovoked attack by an unwounded buffalo,” he added.

According to experts, Cape buffalo can become extremely violent when wounded, but injuries of this sort are not unprecedented.

Coenraad Vermaak Safaris says that Asher Watkins was a familiar presence at the company’s guided hunts, and says it will support the family after the tragic loss.

Photo: Facebook

Texas Exec Asher Watkins Fatally Gored By Cape Buffalo In South Africa  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Buy Black B'More
Local

Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!

Local

Battle Of The Beltway: When Ravens and Commanders Fans Go Head-to-Head

Buy Black B'More
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [8-19-2025]

Entertainment

College Basketball Star Deng Mayar, 22, Passes Away in Drowning Incident

Food & Drink

Radioactive Shrimp Found: Walmart Issues Urgent Recall Notice

Sports

John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 Seasons in the NBA

10 Items
Local

Morgan State University Named A Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

MTA Link Bus
Local

MTA To Ban Riders Who Harass Or Assault Others Under New Policy

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close