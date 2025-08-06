Listen Live
News

Baba Lumumba & Brandon: Media, Redistricting, Community

Baba Lumumba on Community Perspectives & Brandon on Media Control and Redistricting

Join Baba Lumumba and Brandon on The Carl Nelson Show for insights on media control, redistricting, and community empowerment.

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Carl Nelson Show UPDATED Feature Image
Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Get ready for an inspiring and enriching experience! Griot Baba Lumumba from Umoja House in Washington, DC, will be back in our classroom this Wednesday morning, ready to ignite thought-provoking discussions that challenge our perspectives. But that’s not all—before Baba Lumumba’s arrival, political blogger Brandon will delve into the Trump Administration’s media control tactics and dissect the ongoing redistricting battle. Discover why the Democrats are still struggling to gain momentum, even with the Republicans’ ongoing missteps.

Join us for The Big Show, kicking off at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and streaming live at wolbbaltimore.com. You can also catch us on WOL 95.9 FM, 1450 AM, and woldcnews.com. Engage with us by calling 800-450-7876 and listen live through TuneIn Radio and Alexa. If you’re in the DMV area, you can also find us on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, and 102.3 HD2 FM. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by! Tune in this Monday morning to be part of the conversation and gain insights on the pressing issues facing our community. And remember, all of our programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram to stay connected and watch your ideas come to life on the radio!

Baba Lumumba on Community Perspectives & Brandon on Media Control and Redistricting  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Buy Black B'More
Local

Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!

Local

Battle Of The Beltway: When Ravens and Commanders Fans Go Head-to-Head

Buy Black B'More
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [8-19-2025]

Entertainment

College Basketball Star Deng Mayar, 22, Passes Away in Drowning Incident

Food & Drink

Radioactive Shrimp Found: Walmart Issues Urgent Recall Notice

Sports

John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 Seasons in the NBA

10 Items
Local

Morgan State University Named A Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

MTA Link Bus
Local

MTA To Ban Riders Who Harass Or Assault Others Under New Policy

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close