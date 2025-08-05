Professor Manu Ampim on Kemet, Ethiopia & AI Workshop Preview with Dr. Denise Turley and Activist Kenneth Canty

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Join us for an inspiring and insightful session on Tuesday morning, featuring Contra Costa African History Professor Manu Ampim! As one of our foremost scholars, Professor Ampim will share the fascinating details of his recent journey to Kemet and Ethiopia, including his engaging discussions with Kushite groups in Gambella. Before Professor Ampim, Dr. Denise Turley will offer an exciting preview of her groundbreaking AI workshop. Plus, activist Kenneth Bishop Canty will bring us the latest updates on political prisoner Grandmaster Jay.

Mark your calendars for The Big Show, airing at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM.

