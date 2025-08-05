2025 National Night Out Events in Baltimore

National Night Out is officially here! This is an annual event held across the United States that aims to promote police and community partnerships, as well neighborhood gathering.

A number of events are being held across Baltimore on Aug. 5.

Central District

Chase House Apartments

11:00 AM-3:00 PM

1037 Cathedral St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Fell’s Point Resident Association

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Thames Street Park, Thames St and S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21231

The Mr. Mack Lewis Foundation

4:00 PM-8:00 PM

913 North Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21205

UM Midtown Campus

5:00 PM-8:00 PM

800 Linden Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201

Operation PULSE/Rebuild Johnston Square

5:00 PM-8:00 PM

1300 Block of Wilcox Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

Roca

3:00 PM-7:00 PM

Parking Lot, Waxter Center, 1000 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Upper Fell’s Point Improvement Association

6:30 PM-8:30 PM

300 block of S Chapel St, Baltimore, MD 21231

Eastern District

Belair-Edison Community Association

6:00 PM-8:30 PM

The Brehms Lane Playground, 3500 Shannon Drive, Baltimore, MD 21213

Broadway East Community Association / The New South Clifton Park Community Association

4:00 PM-9:00 PM

1600 Rutland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21213

Coldstream Homestead Montebello

Time TBD

Abbotston Elementary School (1300 Gorsuch Ave.), Baltimore, MD 21218

Darley Park

2:00 PM-8:00 PM

Councilwoman Rita R. Church Community Center, 2101 Saint Lo Dr, Baltimore, MD 21213

Phi Beta Sigma

4:00 PM-8:00 PM

2863 Greenmount Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218

The We Empower Leadership Foundation

11:00 AM-6:00 PM

2101 St Lo Dr, Baltimore, MD 21213

Northeastern District

Baltimore School Police

6:00 PM-9:00 PM

Furley Elementary School, 5001 Sinclair Ln, Baltimore, MD 21206

GEDCO @ Stadium Place

5:30 PM-8:00 PM

1010 E 33rd St, Baltimore, MD 21218

Lake Walker Community Association

6:00 PM-10:00 PM

Intersection of Cedarcroft Rd and Yorkshire Drive, Baltimore, MD 21212

Stonewood Pentwood Winston Improvement Assoc.

4:00 PM-7:00 PM

The Triangle @ Stonewood Rd and Winston Ave., Baltimore, MD 21239

Woodbourne Heights Community Association and Glen Oaks Community Association

5:00 PM-7:00 PM

Alameda Marketplace, 5600 The Alameda, Baltimore, MD 21239

Northern District

Baltimore Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

4:00 PM-7:00 PM

2501 Springhill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215

Charles Village Civic Association

6:00 PM-8:00 PM

Wyman Park Dell, Upper Level, 29th and North Charles Streets, Baltimore, MD 21218

Coldspring Newtown Community Association

5:30 PM-8:00 PM

4800 Tamarind Road, Baltimore, MD 21209

Homeland Association

5:00 PM-7:00 PM

Homeland Lake, 5300 Springlake Way, Baltimore, MD 21212

Oakenshawe

6:00 PM-8:00 PM

354 E University Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21218

Y of Central Maryland and Baltimore City Public Schools

4:00 PM-7:00 PM

1300 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211

Northwestern District

Alpha Zeta Chapter-Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

5:00 PM-8:00 PM

4501 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21215

Ashburton Area Association

6:00 PM-9:00 PM

3501 Ellamont Road, Baltimore, MD 21215

Fallstaff Improvement Association, Inc.

5:00 PM-8:30 PM

3801 Fallstaff Rd, Baltimore, MD 21215

Hill Top Community

6:00 PM-8:00PM

Lukewood Dr, Baltimore, MD 21207

UM Rehabilitation & Orthopedic Institute (UMROI)

6:00 PM-8:00 PM

2200 Kernan Drive, Baltimore, MD 21207

WE OUR US

4:00 PM-8:00 PM

5011 Arbutus Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215

WWFF-BOC Community Association

3:00 PM-6:00 PM

3004 Chelsea Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21216

Southeastern District

Bibleway Missionary Baptist Church

6:00 PM-8:00 PM

2423 E. Biddle St, Baltimore, MD 21213

Butchers Hill Association

6:00 PM-8:00 PM

Castle Street Park, 2021 E. Fairmount St., Baltimore, MD 21224

Highlandtown Community Association

6:00 PM-8:00 PM

Conkling Street Garden, 25 S Conkling Street, Baltimore, MD 21224

McElderry Park Community Association

6:00 PM-9:00 PM

611 N Montford Ave, Baltimore, MD 21205

Southern District

Ascension St. Agnes Hospital

5:00 PM-8:00 PM

900 S Caton Ave, Baltimore, MD, 21229

Cherry Hill Community Coalition

6:00 PM-8:00 PM

Cherry Hill Town Center, 600 Cherry Hill Road, Baltimore, MD 21225

Lakeland Community Association Partnership, Inc.

4:00 PM-8:30 PM

2926 Hollins Ferry Rd, Baltimore, MD 21230

Westport Community Economic Development Corporation

6:00 PM-8:00 PM

2230 Annapolis Rd, Baltimore, MD, 21230

Southwestern District

Allendale Community Association, Inc.

5:00 PM-8:30 PM

3600 W. Mulberry St., Baltimore, MD 21229

Irvington Community Association

5:00 PM-8:00 PM

200 S Collins Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229

Kensington Improvement Association

5:30 PM

Kensington Rd and Dorchester Rd, Baltimore, MD 21229

Mount Clare Community Council

4:00 PM-7:00 PM

Traci Atkins Park, 437 S Stricker St, Baltimore, MD 21223

Uplands Apartments

1:00 PM-3:00 PM

4520 Scarlet Oak Lane, Baltimore, MD 21229

University of Maryland, Baltimore Police and Public Safety National Night Out

5:00 PM -8:00 PM

873 W. Baltimore Street, Parking Lot at Baltimore St. and Poppleton, Baltimore, MD 21223

*free gun lock distribution event

Western District

Baltimore Police Western District

4:00 PM-8:00 PM

1034 N Mount St, Baltimore, MD 21217

Laburt Mosher Neighborhood Association

7:00 PM-10:00 PM

Rayner Ave and Lafayette St, Baltimore, MD 21226

Madison Park Improvement Association

6:30 PM-8:30PM

Madison Ave & Robert St, Baltimore, MD 21217

Mayor’s Office of Older Adult Affairs & Advocacy

11:00 AM-1:30 PM

Gethsemane Baptist Church, 2520 Francis St, Baltimore, MD 21217

Midtown Edmondson Ave Improvement Association

5:00 PM-8:00 PM

2114 Edmondson Ave, Baltimore, MD 21223

Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of MD

4:00 PM-8:00 PM

1301 McCulloh Street, Baltimore, MD 21216

No Boundaries Coalition

5:00 PM-8:00 PM

514 Islamic Way, Baltimore, MD 21217

The Community Builders

4:00 PM-7:00 PM

2025 National Night Out Events in Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com