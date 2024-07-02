WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A Harford County grand jury on Tuesday indicted a man in the killing of Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five who went missing while on a walk in 2023 on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air.

Victor Martinez-Hernandez, 23, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree rape and first- and second-degree assault. He’s being held without bail in the Harford County Detention Center.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Harford County grand jury indicts man in killing of Rachel Morin on Ma & Pa Heritage Trail