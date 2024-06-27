WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

We close out Black Music Month 2024 with an insightful lineup. Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari will return to our classroom to provide a cutting-edge update on AI Artificial Intelligence and explore the Hip Hop archetypes and the Music industry’s cloning matrix. Baltimore author Dr. David Miller will shed light on the advantage of Rites of Passage, while Investigative Reporter Jeff Gallop will provide a sneak peek into the Presidential Debate.

Sadiki Bakari, Dr. David Miller & Jeff Gallop | The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com