Join us on Tuesday morning as we continue our salute to Black Music Month. Marshall Thompson from the legendary Chi-Lites group returns to our classroom. Marshall will discuss how the group started and why so many great Black singers emerged from Chicago. Before Marshall, the Duke of Earl Gene Chandler checks in Math Guru Akil Parker will outline how parents can support their children to become math scholars. Veteran Music Publicist Ira Tucker will also join us. The Big Show starts at 6 am ET, 5 am CT, 3 am PT, and 11 am BST, on WOLB 1010 AM, & wolbbaltimore.com. WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com.

Call 800 450 7876 to participate and listen live on TuneIn Radio & Alexa and in the DMV on 104.1hd3 FM, 93.9hd3 FM, & 102.3hd3 FM. Don’t miss out on this informative and thought-provoking discussion! Tune in on Tuesday morning to join the conversation and learn more about issues impacting our community. All programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow the programs on Twitter & Instagram and watch your Black Ideas come to life!

Marshall Thompson, Gene Chandler, Akil Parker & Ira Tucker | The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com