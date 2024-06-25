Vice President Kamala Harris told a University of Maryland crowd Monday that if Donald Trump is elected president, he would enact harsh restrictions on reproductive rights, including a nationwide ban on abortions and restrictions on contraception and in vitro fertilization.
The event in front of a crowd of 400 at a campus gymnasium marked the second anniversary of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned the constitutional right to abortion. It was also part of several days of events highlighting abortion — and criticizing Republican positions — ahead of Thursday’s first presidential debate.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: VP Harris rallies for abortion rights in Maryland on court ruling’s anniversary
-
Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella
-
Search for Rachel Morin’s alleged killer is over, after an arrest at an Oklahoma bar
-
Neely Fuller Jr, Carl Snowden & David Miller | Carl Nelson Show
-
Dr. James Taylor Dr. Rosie Milligan & Brother Dyrell Muhammad | Carl Nelson Show
-
Maryland Lawmakers Pass Relief Legislation To Assist Port Workers Affected By Key Bridge Collapse
-
Marilyn Mosby, Dr. A & Pam Africa | Carl Nelson Show
-
Guests Baba Lumumba & Darnell Parker | Carl Nelson Show
-
How significant is Baltimore’s drop in gun violence? Ask the White House.