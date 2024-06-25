WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Vice President Kamala Harris told a University of Maryland crowd Monday that if Donald Trump is elected president, he would enact harsh restrictions on reproductive rights, including a nationwide ban on abortions and restrictions on contraception and in vitro fertilization.

The event in front of a crowd of 400 at a campus gymnasium marked the second anniversary of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned the constitutional right to abortion. It was also part of several days of events highlighting abortion — and criticizing Republican positions — ahead of Thursday’s first presidential debate.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: VP Harris rallies for abortion rights in Maryland on court ruling’s anniversary