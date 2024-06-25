Listen Live
VP Harris rallies for abortion rights in Maryland on court ruling’s anniversary

Published on June 25, 2024

Vice President Harris Holds Campaign Event In Maryland On Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

Vice President Kamala Harris told a University of Maryland crowd Monday that if Donald Trump is elected president, he would enact harsh restrictions on reproductive rights, including a nationwide ban on abortions and restrictions on contraception and in vitro fertilization.

The event in front of a crowd of 400 at a campus gymnasium marked the second anniversary of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned the constitutional right to abortion. It was also part of several days of events highlighting abortion — and criticizing Republican positions — ahead of Thursday’s first presidential debate.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: VP Harris rallies for abortion rights in Maryland on court ruling’s anniversary

 

