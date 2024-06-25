Baltimore City Council members will consider whether to increase the minimum wage for tipped workers, a proposal that follows action by Maryland leaders last year that raised the floor pay for most other workers.
The bill, introduced Monday by Councilman John Bullock, also comes after a failed attempt to enshrine a higher base-level pay for service workers — such as bartenders and restaurant servers — at the state level during the most recent General Assembly session.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Bill would increase Baltimore’s minimum wage for service workers to $15 an hour
-
Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella
-
Search for Rachel Morin’s alleged killer is over, after an arrest at an Oklahoma bar
-
Neely Fuller Jr, Carl Snowden & David Miller | Carl Nelson Show
-
Dr. James Taylor Dr. Rosie Milligan & Brother Dyrell Muhammad | Carl Nelson Show
-
Maryland Lawmakers Pass Relief Legislation To Assist Port Workers Affected By Key Bridge Collapse
-
Marilyn Mosby, Dr. A & Pam Africa | Carl Nelson Show
-
Guests Baba Lumumba & Darnell Parker | Carl Nelson Show
-
How significant is Baltimore’s drop in gun violence? Ask the White House.