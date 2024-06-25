Listen Live
Bill would increase Baltimore’s minimum wage for service workers to $15 an hour

Published on June 25, 2024

Baltimore City Hall

Baltimore City Council members will consider whether to increase the minimum wage for tipped workers, a proposal that follows action by Maryland leaders last year that raised the floor pay for most other workers.

The bill, introduced Monday by Councilman John Bullock, also comes after a failed attempt to enshrine a higher base-level pay for service workers — such as bartenders and restaurant servers — at the state level during the most recent General Assembly session.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Bill would increase Baltimore’s minimum wage for service workers to $15 an hour

 

