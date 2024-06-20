Dr. Maulana Karenga & Professor James Small l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Maulana Karenga and Professor James Small join the show to discuss the connections between Juneteenth and Reparations, Sudan, Haiti, and Palestine issues and more. They will also analyze the Civil Rights move towards integration.

Sudan: Entertainment, Food, Languages, Places To Visit + More

The History Of Juneteenth Explained

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

