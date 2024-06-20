Dr. Maulana Karenga and Professor James Small join the show to discuss the connections between Juneteenth and Reparations, Sudan, Haiti, and Palestine issues and more. They will also analyze the Civil Rights move towards integration.
Sudan: Entertainment, Food, Languages, Places To Visit + More
The History Of Juneteenth Explained
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Maintaining Focus: Reparations And Black Celebrity Crimes
- Fordyce, Arkansas Mass Shooting: Deadly Gunfire Happened In City That Is 51% Black
- Reggie Jackson Keeps It Real About Racism: It’s ‘Not Easy’ Returning To Birmingham For Tribute
- Ludacris Talks Black Culture, Shared History, With Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins
- Baseball Legend Reggie Jackson Recounts Racism He Faced In The South
Dr. Maulana Karenga & Professor James Small l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella
-
Search for Rachel Morin’s alleged killer is over, after an arrest at an Oklahoma bar
-
Dr. James Taylor Dr. Rosie Milligan & Brother Dyrell Muhammad | Carl Nelson Show
-
Maryland Lawmakers Pass Relief Legislation To Assist Port Workers Affected By Key Bridge Collapse
-
Neely Fuller Jr, Carl Snowden & David Miller | Carl Nelson Show
-
Marilyn Mosby, Dr. A & Pam Africa | Carl Nelson Show
-
26 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Guests Baba Lumumba & Darnell Parker | Carl Nelson Show