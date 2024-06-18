Listen Live
Rev. William Barber, Sinclair Skinner & Pastor Anthony Williams l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on June 18, 2024

Social activist Rev. William Barber will join our classroom to provide details about this weekend’s Mass Poor People’s Low-Wage Workers Assembly and March in Washington D.C. Additionally, DC humanitarian and activist Sinclair Skinner will update us on his I Love Black People project. Chicago pastor Anthony Williams will also discuss the late Civil Rights leader Revd. James Lawson.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Rev. William Barber, Sinclair Skinner & Pastor Anthony Williams l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

