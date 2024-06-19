Professor Manu Ampim & Financial Expert Darnell Parker l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Happy Juneteenth! Our celebrations on this monumental day are led by Contra Costa College professor Manu Ampim, who specializes in African and African-American History. Before Professor Ampim, banking, and financial expert Darnell Parker will be discussing consumer spending, inflation, US debt, cyber-attacks, and rules for investing.

Juneteenth: The Civil War Was A Black Revolution

The History Of Juneteenth Explained

