Extra Marshmallows Please! 7 Snowball Stands In Baltimore

You know it's summer in the city when the snowball stands open!

Published on June 18, 2024

Snowballs Generic

You know it’s summer in the city when the snowball stands open! Whether it’s your neighborhood corner store or an ice cream shop downtown, this heat calls for cool treats.

Here are some of the best snowball stands in Baltimore to help keep you cool as the days continue to warm-up:

Sugar Shack Snowball Stand

One Sweet Moments

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeMdVRmpT–/

Quality Snowballs

Ice Queens

Icy Delights

Charm City Snoballs

Sensational Snowballs

https://www.instagram.com/p/CS7PYcWjR4o/

 

