Search for Rachel Morin’s alleged killer is over, after an arrest at an Oklahoma bar

Published on June 17, 2024

Patty Morin displays a photo of her daughter, Rachel Morin, who was killed last year.

Source: Kylie Cooper / Tha Baltimore Banner

The hunt for a suspect in the killing of Rachel Morin, which began last summer near a verdant Bel Air trail, ended late Friday in a Tulsa bar.

Authorities arrested Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, 23, charging him with first-degree murder and first-degree rape in the killing of Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five whose body was found in August.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Search for Rachel Morin’s alleged killer is over, after an arrest at an Oklahoma bar

 

