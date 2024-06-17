WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The hunt for a suspect in the killing of Rachel Morin, which began last summer near a verdant Bel Air trail, ended late Friday in a Tulsa bar.

Authorities arrested Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, 23, charging him with first-degree murder and first-degree rape in the killing of Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five whose body was found in August.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Search for Rachel Morin’s alleged killer is over, after an arrest at an Oklahoma bar