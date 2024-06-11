Zaki Baruti & LaQuisha Hall l The Carl Nelson Show

The President/General of Universal African Peoples Organization joins our classroom, Zaki Baruti will discuss the attack on St. Louis Congresswoman Corie Bush and other Progressive Candidates. He will also address the coordinated attacks on State Attorneys Kim Foxx in Chicago, Kim Gardner in St. Louis, and Marilyn Mosby in Baltimore. Zaki will also provide further details on the situation regarding the remake of the Good Times TV show. Baltimore Educator LaQuisha Hall will also join us as we kick off our Juneteenth Celebrations.
