The President/General of Universal African Peoples Organization joins our classroom, Zaki Baruti will discuss the attack on St. Louis Congresswoman Corie Bush and other Progressive Candidates. He will also address the coordinated attacks on State Attorneys Kim Foxx in Chicago, Kim Gardner in St. Louis, and Marilyn Mosby in Baltimore. Zaki will also provide further details on the situation regarding the remake of the Good Times TV show. Baltimore Educator LaQuisha Hall will also join us as we kick off our Juneteenth Celebrations.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Zaki Baruti & LaQuisha Hall l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com