Attorney A. Dwight Pettit’s return to our classroom to discuss the legal aftermath of the Trump guilty verdicts and will also shed light on Trump’s sentencing next month and its potential impact on his other legal issues. Before Attorney Pettit, Chrissy Thornton from Baltimore’s’ Associated Black Charities will join us.

A. Dwight Pettit & Chrissy Thornton | Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com