Listen Live
News

A. Dwight Pettit & Chrissy Thornton | Carl Nelson Show

Published on June 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Attorney A. Dwight Pettit’s return to our classroom to discuss the legal aftermath of the Trump guilty verdicts and will also shed light on Trump’s sentencing next month and its potential impact on his other legal issues. Before Attorney Pettit, Chrissy Thornton from Baltimore’s’ Associated Black Charities will join us.

Reactions To Donald Trump’s 34 Count Conviction

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SEE MORE NEWS:

A. Dwight Pettit & Chrissy Thornton | Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close