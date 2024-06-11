WILMINGTON, DE.— Hunter Biden has been found guilty on all counts in his federal firearms trial.
The President’s son was charged for illegally buying and possessing a gun while being addicted to drugs in 2018. He faces up to 25 years in prison.
According to the Department of Justice, sentences are typically shorter than the maximum, especially for a first-time offender
This is the first time the child of the sitting president has stood trial.
The post Hunter Biden Found Guilty In Gun Trial appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Hunter Biden Found Guilty In Gun Trial was originally published on wibc.com
-
Lunch with Labor 3/12/24
-
Maryland Lawmakers Pass Relief Legislation To Assist Port Workers Affected By Key Bridge Collapse
-
Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella
-
26 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Dr. James Taylor Dr. Rosie Milligan & Brother Dyrell Muhammad | Carl Nelson Show
-
Marilyn Mosby, Dr. A & Pam Africa | Carl Nelson Show
-
Maryland Lawmakers & Residents Push Back Against Cannabis Entrepreneur
-
Baltimore County Farmers Market To Return To Maryland State Fairgrounds Next Week