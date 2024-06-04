Listen Live
Local

How significant is Baltimore’s drop in gun violence? Ask the White House.

Published on June 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Drone view over typical North American houses, quintessence of family home in suburban areas. Perfect for showcasing family home lifestyle where Americans cherish family values. American suburban life

Source: Ivan Zhaborovskiy / Getty

Baltimore Police recorded 71 homicides from January through May, a marked decrease compared to the same period last year and the second fewest homicides tallied in the first five months of a year since 1970, according to a review of police data.

For eight years, starting in 2015, the city was plagued with high rates of violence, regularly recording upwards of 300 homicides a year despite seeing decreases in population. But in 2023, the city recorded 262 homicides, a 20% decrease and the largest single-year reduction going back to 1970, the earliest year for which there is available data.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: How significant is Baltimore’s drop in gun violence? Ask the White House.

 

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close