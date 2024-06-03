Who Is Alvin Bragg? Breaking Down The District Attorney’s Career Journey

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., the 37th District Attorney elected in Manhattan, etched his name in history by securing the first-ever criminal conviction against a former U.S. President. Acting as a pivotal figure in the New York State Supreme Court indictment of former President Donald Trump, Alvin played a significant role in Trump’s conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

On May 31, Trump was found guilty of orchestrating a “catch and kill” scheme designed to conceal detrimental information about himself to bolster his electoral prospects before the 2016 election. His scheme involved a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump’s subsequent efforts to conceal these actions led to numerous false entries in business records, constituting criminal activity and demonstrating an overt attempt to circumvent both state and federal election laws.

Speaking about the historic verdict, Alvin proudly told reporters, “I did my job,” according to the Associated Press.The attorney added, “Our job is to follow the facts and the law without fear or favor, and that’s exactly what we did here.”

Alvin Bragg’s career journey.

Having served as both a state and federal prosecutor, Alvin has dedicated over two decades to enhancing the safety of NYC communities and promoting fairness within the criminal justice system, according to the Manhattan D.A.’s website. As the first Black Manhattan District Attorney in the history of the office, stepping into his role in 2022, Alvin has spearheaded significant reforms to prioritize prosecuting serious violent crimes, catering to the needs of survivors, and curbing crime by tackling the root causes of criminal behavior.

Under Alvin’s leadership, the Manhattan D.A.’s Office has been restructured to allocate more resources towards these crucial objectives. Additionally, Bragg has championed efforts to safeguard everyday New Yorkers from abuses of power and rectify past injustices by overturning wrongful convictions.

Notably, he spearheaded the establishment of a groundbreaking Special Victims Division, comprised of the Intimate Partner & Sexual Violence Bureau, as well as the Human Trafficking, Child Abuse, and Elder Abuse Units. This division is staffed with a meticulously selected team of prosecutors, investigators, analysts, and social workers, all equipped with specialized training and unwavering dedication to handling sensitive cases with a trauma-informed and survivor-centered approach.

Furthermore, recognizing the importance of early intervention and rehabilitation, Alvin initiated the creation of the Pathways to Public Safety Division. Under this initiative, designated Pathways ADAs meticulously screen and assess every case at the earliest juncture, identifying opportunities for diversion into evidence-based programs. The programs offer a wide range of services including mental health support and substance use treatment.

A native of Harlem, Alvin’s academic journey in law soared after he obtained an A.B. from Harvard University, followed by a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He further honed his legal acumen through a clerkship with Hon. Robert P. Patterson, Jr. in the Southern District of New York.

After graduating from Harvard Law School, he embarked on a distinguished legal career marked by a relentless pursuit of justice and equality. He served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, where he prosecuted a wide range of cases, including violent crimes, corruption and civil rights violations. His unwavering dedication to upholding the law and protecting the rights of the most vulnerable members of society earned him widespread acclaim and recognition.

Notably, Alvin secured convictions against corrupt politicians, ensuring accountability and justice in the realm of public service, his website notes. He also achieved trial verdicts against individuals implicated in money laundering for an international drug cartel, effectively disrupting illicit financial networks.

Additionally, Alvin successfully prosecuted an FBI agent for making false statements, upholding the integrity of law enforcement agencies and maintaining public trust. Furthermore, he pursued legal action against individuals obstructing reproductive health facilities, safeguarding access to essential healthcare services.

In his capacity as Chief Deputy Attorney General, Alvin oversaw a vast operation comprising over 1,500 individuals and managing a substantial budget of $225 million. His responsibilities encompassed directing criminal and civil investigations and litigation, with a focus on high-profile matters such as healthcare fraud, public corruption and securities fraud. Notably, he led the Attorney General’s litigation against the Trump Foundation and spearheaded a specialized unit dedicated to investigating deaths caused by police conduct.

Following his tenure, Alvin assumed the role of Visiting Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Racial Justice Project at New York Law School. In this capacity, he advocated for justice and equity, representing Eric Garner’s family in their pursuit of accountability for Garner’s tragic death.

