WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Over the past six years, Baltimore has endured one of America’s deadliest drug epidemics. Fatal overdoses have fallen surprisingly hard on one group: Black men currently in their mid-50s to early 70s.

While just 7 percent of the city’s population, they account for nearly 30 percent of drug fatalities — a death rate 20 times that of the rest of the country.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Seniors in Baltimore are being devastated by drugs: 5 takeaways