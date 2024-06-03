Over the past six years, Baltimore has endured one of America’s deadliest drug epidemics. Fatal overdoses have fallen surprisingly hard on one group: Black men currently in their mid-50s to early 70s.
While just 7 percent of the city’s population, they account for nearly 30 percent of drug fatalities — a death rate 20 times that of the rest of the country.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Seniors in Baltimore are being devastated by drugs: 5 takeaways
-
Lunch with Labor 3/12/24
-
Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella
-
Neely Fuller Jr, Carl Snowden & David Miller | Carl Nelson Show
-
Dr. James Taylor Dr. Rosie Milligan & Brother Dyrell Muhammad | Carl Nelson Show
-
Maryland Lawmakers Pass Relief Legislation To Assist Port Workers Affected By Key Bridge Collapse
-
Baltimore City Pools Open This Weekend For Summer Season
-
Police: Driver In Viral TikTok Video Going Airborne Off Baltimore County Highway Was Drunk
-
Guests Baba Lumumba & Darnell Parker | Carl Nelson Show