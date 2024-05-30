Beginning June 1, the 14th annual Baltimore County Farmers Market at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.
It will run every Wednesday up until October 30. Local farmers will offer fresh fruit, vegetables, gourmet baked goods, pot pies, flowers, and much more!
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The market will open at 10:00 am and will close shop at 1:00 pm.
For more details on the market, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Baltimore County Farmers Market To Return To Maryland State Fairgrounds Next Week appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore County Farmers Market To Return To Maryland State Fairgrounds Next Week was originally published on 92q.com
-
Lunch with Labor 3/12/24
-
Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella
-
Neely Fuller Jr, Carl Snowden & David Miller | Carl Nelson Show
-
Dr. James Taylor Dr. Rosie Milligan & Brother Dyrell Muhammad | Carl Nelson Show
-
Maryland Lawmakers & Residents Push Back Against Cannabis Entrepreneur
-
Marilyn Mosby, Dr. A & Pam Africa | Carl Nelson Show
-
Maryland Lawmakers Pass Relief Legislation To Assist Port Workers Affected By Key Bridge Collapse
-
Baltimore City Pools Open This Weekend For Summer Season