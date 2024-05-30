Listen Live
Baltimore County Farmers Market To Return To Maryland State Fairgrounds Next Week

Published on May 30, 2024

Beginning June 1, the 14th annual Baltimore County Farmers Market at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

It will run every Wednesday up until October 30. Local farmers will offer fresh fruit, vegetables, gourmet baked goods, pot pies, flowers, and much more!

The market will open at 10:00 am and will close shop at 1:00 pm.

For more details on the market, click here. 

The post Baltimore County Farmers Market To Return To Maryland State Fairgrounds Next Week appeared first on 92 Q.

