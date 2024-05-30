WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Auto thefts involving Infiniti vehicles have more than quadrupled in Baltimore County since the beginning of the year, police said in a warning to owners of the luxury car brand this week.

Law enforcement officials called for “heightened vigilance” among drivers of the vehicles, made by Japanese car manufacturer Nissan, which authorities believe are being stripped for parts or used in illegal street rallies. Baltimore County motorists have collectively reported 174 Infinitis stolen since the beginning of January. That’s a 358% increase compared to the same time period for 2023, when just 38 Infinitis were reported stolen, said Det. Trae Corbin in an email.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: There’s a new target for auto thefts in Baltimore County. It’s not Kia or Hyundai.