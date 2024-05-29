WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

On the lot next to Wilde Lake High School in Columbia, residents are moving into two new “luxury-style” apartment buildings, complete with energy-efficient appliances, large windows and walk-in closets.

The two buildings have risen out of the ashes of the past. In 2022, the old affordable housing complex — a 58-unit structure formerly known as Roslyn Rise — was torn down to make way for the next chapter. The community now has a new name, Legacy at Twin Rivers, and nearly 100 more units to show for it.

More affordable housing may be coming to your neighborhood. It could be hard to spot.