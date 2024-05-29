On the lot next to Wilde Lake High School in Columbia, residents are moving into two new “luxury-style” apartment buildings, complete with energy-efficient appliances, large windows and walk-in closets.
The two buildings have risen out of the ashes of the past. In 2022, the old affordable housing complex — a 58-unit structure formerly known as Roslyn Rise — was torn down to make way for the next chapter. The community now has a new name, Legacy at Twin Rivers, and nearly 100 more units to show for it.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: More affordable housing may be coming to your neighborhood. It could be hard to spot.
-
Lunch with Labor 3/12/24
-
Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella
-
Police: Driver In Viral TikTok Video Going Airborne Off Baltimore County Highway Was Drunk
-
Neely Fuller Jr, Carl Snowden & David Miller | Carl Nelson Show
-
Maryland Lawmakers & Residents Push Back Against Cannabis Entrepreneur
-
Dr. James Taylor Dr. Rosie Milligan & Brother Dyrell Muhammad | Carl Nelson Show
-
Maryland Lawmakers Pass Relief Legislation To Assist Port Workers Affected By Key Bridge Collapse
-
Guests Dr. Kmt Schockley & Lloyd Strayhorn | Carl Nelson Show