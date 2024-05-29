Listen Live
Maryland swimmer to tackle 24-mile swim from Bay Bridge to Inner Harbor

Published on May 29, 2024

A view of Baltimore Harbor in the morning. Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Source: David Shvartsman / Getty

Ultramarathon swimmer and Maryland native Katie Pumphrey is looking to make history with what she calls “a love letter to Baltimore.”

Pumphrey will attempt to tackle a 24-mile swim from the Chesapeake Bay to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in June.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland swimmer to tackle 24-mile swim from Bay Bridge to Inner Harbor 

