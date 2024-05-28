Indictees Unite: Rapper Sheff G Joins Donald Trump At Bronx Rally

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Former President Donald Trump was joined onstage at his rally in the Bronx by Sheff G, who has been indicted on charges of alleged murder.

On Thursday night (May 23), Crotona Park in the South Bronx was the scene for a campaign rally for presumptive Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump, whose speech contained commentary about the crime and “decline” of New York City. This made it all the more surprising when he was joined onstage by two drill rappers indicted on multiple charges including murder and attempted murder in Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow. Sheff G is out on bail after posting a $1.5 million bond. Trump briefly passed the microphone over to them so they could address the crowd.

“One thing I want to say, they’re always going to whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures. Trump’s gonna shout the wins for all of us,” Sheff G said to those gathered. Sleepy Hallow yelled out Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great Again!” as both rappers left the stage. “I like those teeth,” Trump remarked as they walked away. “I gotta get my teeth like that.” Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow appeared a little over a year to the day that both were arrested in a sweeping raid by the New York Police Department as part of a 32-person, 140-count indictment.

Both rappers were identified as part of the 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways gangs, with Sheff G aka Michael Williams being explicitly named as one who ordered a hit resulting in one dead and five injured. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez also said at the time that Sheff G used some of the proceeds from his music to “help facilitate further gang activity,” but stated that his lyrics were not a major factor in the charges.

Trump’s rally in the solidly Democratic neighborhood of the Bronx was regarded by observers as a play to siphon off Black and Latino voters who dominate the area. It comes as Trump – who currently has almost 90 indictments against him – is on trial in New York City for alleged criminal behavior involving “hush money” paid to adult star Stormy Daniels. A representative for the Trump campaign claimed that the rally drew 25,000, which has not been verified. That assessment comes in contrast to local reporting done by ABC 7 Eyewitness News, whose team got an overhead shot showing the sparseness of the crowd.

Indictees Unite: Rapper Sheff G Joins Donald Trump At Bronx Rally was originally published on hiphopwired.com