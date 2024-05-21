Sadiki Bakari, Abena Disroe & Rev. Ed Pickney l The Carl Nelson Show

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari will be visiting our classroom to provide an update on AI Artificial Intelligence. He will also discuss his book, “The Source Consciousness, The Ascension Algorithm.” Additionally, Baltimore activist Abena Disroe will preview the upcoming African Liberation Day event, and Benton Harbor Michigan’s Rev. Ed Pickney will update us on the fight to secure clean water in his city.
