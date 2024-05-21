Sadiki Bakari, Abena Disroe & Rev. Ed Pickney l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari will be visiting our classroom to provide an update on AI Artificial Intelligence. He will also discuss his book, “The Source Consciousness, The Ascension Algorithm.” Additionally, Baltimore activist Abena Disroe will preview the upcoming African Liberation Day event, and Benton Harbor Michigan’s Rev. Ed Pickney will update us on the fight to secure clean water in his city.

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

