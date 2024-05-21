Mixxie Mayor Eric Adams Might Revoke Diddy’s Key To The City

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

New York City Mayor Eric Adams isn’t exactly on the good side of the great people of the city that never sleeps. But it seems like he’s finally said something that all New Yorkers can get behind as he’s floated the idea of revoking Sean “P. Diddy” Comb’s key to the city.

As reported by PIX11, the embattled Mayor of the Big Apple was disgusted and appalled by the video of Diddy assaulting his then girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and is actually thinking about taking back the key to the city that Diddy was blessed with just last year. At the time he was given the key to the city, Diddy had yet to get hit with the lawsuits from both Cassie and Lil Rod who have accused the Bad Boy Records founder of all kinds of disturbing actions including sex trafficking.

Though Diddy had maintained his innocence throughout the last few months, the video of him beating on Cassie in a hotel hallway was enough for everyone to turn their backs on him, and elicit an apology) and it seems like Mayor Eric Adams will be the latest to do so.

PIX11 reports:

“I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him. The committee and the team have never rescinded a key before, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be,” Adams said.

Adams said he and his team will come up with a final determination at a later date.

Diddy, currently under federal investigation and facing widespread allegations of abuse and sexual assault, apologized for his behavior in the video and said he’s “committed to be a better man.”

Too little too late, Diddler.

Whether or not Diddy actually has to physically give back the key is anyone’s guess. Lord knows it doesn’t actually open any doors anywhere, but it will be interesting to see what kind of statement Adams releases once it’s decided and whether or not Diddy will mail back the key he was given in 2023.

