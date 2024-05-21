Listen Live
Local

Want to swim in the Inner Harbor? ‘Harbor Splash’ event set for late June

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore Maryland downtown city waterfront and Inner Harbour by the Patapsco River

Source: Pgiam / Getty

Baltimore, grab your bathing suits and trunks because a more swimmable Inner Harbor is here (with some caveats).

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore on Monday said the first public swim event in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in decades will be held on June 23 in Fells Point. Registration for “Harbor Splash” begins May 29 and there are a limited number of swim spots, the nonprofit said in a release.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Want to swim in the Inner Harbor? ‘Harbor Splash’ event set for late June

 

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close