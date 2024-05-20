Richard Muhammad, Dr. Bernida Thompson & Angel Lewis l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The Final Calls Executive Editor Richard Muhammad returns to our classroom to analyze Biden’s bid to stop the hemorrhaging of Black support from the Democratic Party. He will also discuss the changes in some of Africa‘s Francophone Nations. Before Richard Muhammad, Dr. Bernida Thompson from Roots Public Charter School in Washington, DC and Baltimore Educator Angel Lewis will also check-in.

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

