WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County police are investigating the discovery of possible human remains found at the recycling center in Cockeysville.

Officers were called Monday morning to the Central Acceptance and Recycling Center on Beaver Dam Road after a caller described the discovered item as a human leg.

The police investigation forced the facility to shut down. Investigators are working to determine whether the remains are human and how they ended up at the recycling center.

The facility is expected to reopen Tuesday morning.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Possible Human Remains Found At Baltimore County Recycling Center appeared first on 92 Q.

Possible Human Remains Found At Baltimore County Recycling Center was originally published on 92q.com