Baltimore County police are investigating the discovery of possible human remains found at the recycling center in Cockeysville.
Officers were called Monday morning to the Central Acceptance and Recycling Center on Beaver Dam Road after a caller described the discovered item as a human leg.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The police investigation forced the facility to shut down. Investigators are working to determine whether the remains are human and how they ended up at the recycling center.
The facility is expected to reopen Tuesday morning.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Possible Human Remains Found At Baltimore County Recycling Center appeared first on 92 Q.
Possible Human Remains Found At Baltimore County Recycling Center was originally published on 92q.com
-
Guests Dr. Kmt Schockley & Lloyd Strayhorn | Carl Nelson Show
-
Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella
-
Lunch with Labor 3/12/24
-
VIDEO: Woman Sets Fire To Popular Baltimore Restaurant Papi Cuisine
-
Maryland Lawmakers & Residents Push Back Against Cannabis Entrepreneur
-
Maryland Lawmakers Pass Relief Legislation To Assist Port Workers Affected By Key Bridge Collapse
-
Diddy Seeks Dismissal Of Jane Doe’s Assault Lawsuit, Claims It Never Happened
-
Marilyn Mosby, Dr. A & Pam Africa | Carl Nelson Show