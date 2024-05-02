Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jerome E Fox, the author of the best-selling workbook, Addicted to White, The Oppressed in League with the Oppressor, A Shamed-based Alliance, takes over our newsroom. He contends he has the antidote for the five core white values that many Blacks are addicted to. Before Dr. Fox, African-centered Psychologist Dr. Kevin Washington will discuss Black Love. He claims that many blacks have problems showing and sharing love for each other. LA activist Brother Askia will also join us.
Black Love Day Is A Time For Unapologetic Blackness
Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
Dr. Jerome E Fox, Dr. Kevin Washington & Brother Askia l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
