WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Black Politics expert Dr. James Taylor checks into our classroom on Monday morning. Dr. Taylor, a Political Scientist by trade, will discuss how Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm bucked the Democratic establishment in her Presidential run. Dr. Taylor will also explain how Hollywood is trying to distract Black Americans from politics and reparations.

Before Dr. Taylor, Music Publicist Ira Tucker will examine Beyonce’s attempt to conquer the Country Music market and the backlash she received.

Baltimore Publisher David Murphy will also join us.

” All programs are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow the programs on Twitter & Instagram and watch your Black Ideas come to Life!

Carl Nelson Show: Monday’s Guests Include Dr. James Taylor, Ira Tucker & David Murphy was originally published on woldcnews.com