Black GOP Politician Bashed Beyoncé In Past Online Rants

A Black Donald Trump backed-candidate running to be governor of North Carolina had more extremist comments about Beyoncé online revealed recently.

The incendiary North Carolina Republican politician Mark Robinson is running to be governor of the state, and another set of comments unearthed from his social media accounts find that he went on a rampage bashing Beyoncé. According to reports, the extremist candidate backed by Donald Trump had kept up an ongoing commentary on the superstar on his Facebook account. In one post back in 2017, Robinson wrote: “Person; Beyoncé is a role model!” Me; “The only person that butt shakin’, devil worshipping, skank is a role model to is people who want a fast track to Hell.”

Robinson – the current Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina who is Black – went even further, claiming that Beyonce was teaching “young women how to be hyper-sexual w—-s.’” In another uncovered post made two years later in 2019, he claimed that the “Cuff Em” singer’s music sounded like “Satanic chants.” “Seriously, her songs sound like they say stuff like “satan laughs as you rot in hell” if [you] play them backwards. SUPER WEIRD,” he wrote in the caption.

He even threw a jab at Jay-Z, claiming that the rap mogul “teaches our young men how to be foul-mouthed thugs and his wife teaches our young women to be hyper-sexual whores… I guess y’all are okay with that and so is Hilary Clinton,” Robinson wrote in another Facebook post from 2016. The posts fall in line with other outrageous posts that he has made in the past such as quoting Adolf Hitler and calling the Parkland school shooting survivors pushing for gun control “spoiled, angry, know-it-all all children.” The former furniture worker is actively courting the state’s evangelical population, which comprises a good part of the right-wing-leaning state.

Robinson has saved a lot of ire for African Americans, claiming that the community “celebrates the very lawlessness and violence that is killing its future right in front of them.”He is currently set to face the state’s attorney general, Josh Stein in November. Stein, who is running as a Democrat, referred to him as “bleak and divisive, consumed by spite and hate,” in a recent interview. The 55-year-old has also gone on record as supporting Trump’s false claims of the 2020 presidential election being stolen from him.

Black GOP Politician Bashed Beyoncé In Past Online Rants was originally published on hiphopwired.com