New York Appeals Court Reduces Trump Bond

Published on March 25, 2024

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-TRUMP

Source: MARY ALTAFFER / Getty

NEW YORK — Former President Trump’s bond in his New York civil fraud case is being lowered. An appeal court agreed to cut the amount from 454 million to 175 million dollars. This comes after Trump said he would have to sell properties at a loss to secure enough funds to cover the bond.

The judgment is from a ruling made in February by Judge Arthur Engoron, who found Trump and his company liable for fraud. Trump may now be able to proceed with his appeal of the ruling without the risk of his assets being seized due to lack of payment.

The post New York Appeals Court Reduces Trump Bond appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

