Professor Manu Ampim & Baltimore Activist Bill Goodin l The Carl Nelson Show

Contra Costa College Professor Manu Ampim, is a Historian and primary researcher specializing in African and African History and Culture and will takes over our classroom. Before Professor Ampim, we’ll get an update on the fight to save a Black cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland. Baltimore activist Bill Goodin will also join us.
