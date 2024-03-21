Listen Live
News

Professor Manu Ampim & Baltimore Activist Bill Goodin l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE

Contra Costa College Professor Manu Ampim, is a Historian and primary researcher specializing in African and African History and Culture and will takes over our classroom. Before Professor Ampim, we’ll get an update on the fight to save a Black cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland. Baltimore activist Bill Goodin will also join us.

See More About The 54 Countries of Africa Here

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SEE MORE NEWS:

Professor Manu Ampim & Baltimore Activist Bill Goodin l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close