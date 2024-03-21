WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Contra Costa College Professor Manu Ampim, is a Historian and primary researcher specializing in African and African History and Culture and will takes over our classroom. Before Professor Ampim, we’ll get an update on the fight to save a Black cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland. Baltimore activist Bill Goodin will also join us.

See More About The 54 Countries of Africa Here

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Professor Manu Ampim & Baltimore Activist Bill Goodin l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com