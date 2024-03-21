Listen Live
Local

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Named Best Ballpark In America

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Orioles Opening Game Day

Source: Aliya Faust / Interactive One

Just in time for opening day Oriole Park was just voted the Best Ballpark in America! 10 stadiums were selected as the best by an expert panel and voted by readers as the best for food in baseball. USA Today’s Readers Choice Awards dropped the list landing Baltimore in the top 3 right behind Citi Field and American Family Field.

When mentioning Oriole Park USA Today said,

Check out the full list HERE

The post Oriole Park at Camden Yards Named Best Ballpark In America appeared first on 92 Q.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Named Best Ballpark In America  was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close