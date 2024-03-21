Oriole Park at Camden Yards Named Best Ballpark In America

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Just in time for opening day Oriole Park was just voted the Best Ballpark in America! 10 stadiums were selected as the best by an expert panel and voted by readers as the best for food in baseball. USA Today’s Readers Choice Awards dropped the list landing Baltimore in the top 3 right behind Citi Field and American Family Field.

When mentioning Oriole Park USA Today said,

Oriole Park at Camden Yards celebrates the local food scene. Fans enjoy classic Baltimore and ballpark favorites like pit beef sandwiches, gourmet hot dogs, and loaded fries. However, the beloved Baltimore specialty that’s become the fan favorite is the crab cake, which can also be enjoyed in egg roll form.

