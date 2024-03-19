Multi-talented researcher Keidi Awadu returns to our classroom to outline his campaign to transform Black masculinity through an adult rite of passage program. Before Brother Keidi, Morgan State professor, Dr. Jared A Ball will join us to discuss his book: The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power. Media, Race and Economics. Political Blogger, Brandon will also check in to explain the government’s problem with TikTok. Brandon will also review Donald Trump’s financial issues.
See More About The 54 Countries of Africa Here
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Keidi Awadu, Dr. Jared A Ball & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show
- Gylan Kain, Founding Member Of The Last Poets, Has Died
- R. Kelly’s Lawyer Appeals Use Of RICO In Conviction
- Donations Pour In After 11-Year-Old Boy Killed Defending Pregnant Mother From Abusive Ex-Boyfriend
- Alicia Keys & Roc Nation Help Save Middle School Theater Program In NYC… For Now
Keidi Awadu, Dr. Jared A Ball & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
WOLB Baltimore Job Fair
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
Anne Arundel County installs vending machines stocked with naloxone to prevent overdoses
-
Lunch with Labor 2/6/24 - "Open Mic"
-
Lunch with Labor 2/20/24 Podcast
-
Ask The Financial Advisor Podcast - 2/17/24
-
Odell Beckham Jr. bids farewell to Baltimore after year with Ravens: ‘I appreciate the Flock’
-
Lunch with Labor 2/13/24 Podcast