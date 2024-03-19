Keidi Awadu, Dr. Jared A Ball & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Multi-talented researcher Keidi Awadu returns to our classroom to outline his campaign to transform Black masculinity through an adult rite of passage program. Before Brother Keidi, Morgan State professor, Dr. Jared A Ball will join us to discuss his book: The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power. Media, Race and Economics. Political Blogger, Brandon will also check in to explain the government’s problem with TikTok. Brandon will also review Donald Trump’s financial issues.

