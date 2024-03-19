Listen Live
Keidi Awadu, Dr. Jared A Ball & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on March 19, 2024

Multi-talented researcher Keidi Awadu returns to our classroom to outline his campaign to transform Black masculinity through an adult rite of passage program. Before Brother Keidi, Morgan State professor, Dr. Jared A Ball will join us to discuss his book: The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power. Media, Race and Economics. Political Blogger, Brandon will also check in to explain the government’s problem with TikTok. Brandon will also review Donald Trump’s financial issues.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

