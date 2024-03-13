Judge Dismisses Several Counts Against Trump In Georgia Election Case

ATLANTA, GA. — A judge is dismissing some charges against former President Trump in the Georgia election interference case.
Judge Scott McAfee tossed out counts that accused Trump and other defendants of solicitation of violation of oath by an public officer.
The charges are related to accusations by the defendants to get Georgia legislature members and the secretary of state to discredit the results of the 2020 election.
Other criminal counts against Trump and the defendants still remain.
