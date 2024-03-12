Listen Live
Baltimore Ravens Sign Former Titans RB Derrick Henry To 2-Year, $16M Deal

Published on March 12, 2024

Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans

Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with Derrick Henry.

According to sources, the deal is worth up to $20 million, with $9 million fully guaranteed in the first year with the Ravens.

The four-time Pro Bowler racked up over 2,000 carries, 9,502 rushing yards, and 90 rushing TDs during his eight years as a Titan.

