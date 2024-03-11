WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A majority of Marylanders agree that state and local lawmakers are not doing enough to create more rental and homeownership opportunities for households in every income bracket, according to a newly released opinion poll conducted last month.

The poll found 72% of respondents agree that state government officials should do more to improve access to housing. A plurality of those polled supported local governments permitting more homebuilding near rail transit; approving subsidized, income-restricted housing faster and in more neighborhoods; expanding where manufactured homes, or mobile homes, can be built; and setting targets for how many new homes each county must produce to reduce a statewide deficit and help lower housing costs.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Poll: Marylanders want government to do more about housing, rental prices