Poll: Marylanders want government to do more about housing, rental prices

Published on March 11, 2024

Sunny residential neighborhood is adjusting to Downtown skyscrapers in Inner Harbor, Baltimore, MD

Source: Alex Potemkin / Getty

A majority of Marylanders agree that state and local lawmakers are not doing enough to create more rental and homeownership opportunities for households in every income bracket, according to a newly released opinion poll conducted last month.

The poll found 72% of respondents agree that state government officials should do more to improve access to housing. A plurality of those polled supported local governments permitting more homebuilding near rail transit; approving subsidized, income-restricted housing faster and in more neighborhoods; expanding where manufactured homes, or mobile homes, can be built; and setting targets for how many new homes each county must produce to reduce a statewide deficit and help lower housing costs.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Poll: Marylanders want government to do more about housing, rental prices

